A fundraiser has been launched to help a much-loved cat receive dental treatment.

Mince, a 14-year-old tabby, has become a familiar figure to residents in his neighbourhood off Dysart Road, in Grantham, where he enjoys fuss from passers-by and shares a cosy outdoor shelter with a neighbouring family.

“Mince is absolutely loved by the neighbourhood,” said organiser Madelene Holm.

Mince has become a familiar face on his street, loved by neighbours young and old. Photo: Supplied

“He is very sweet and friendly and loves a fuss from people he knows.

“His favourite spot is a little hideout that the neighbour has built for him on the front of her house. It is raised off the ground and very cosy – a good place for him to hide.”

Madelene, who lives elsewhere, said her postman neighbour asked her to check on Mince.

Described as “a charming old man,” Mince has become a much-loved part of the community. Photo: Supplied

As an animal lover, she could immediately tell something was wrong.

“I saw Mince and he looked skinny – that was my first thought,” she said.

“My neighbour gave him some treats, probably about 20 on the ground, and I watched as Mince struggled to eat them.

The 14-year-old tabby is being supported through a fundraiser for vital dental treatment. Photo: Supplied

“I could tell he was in pain as he did not want to fully bite down. He ended up eating one or two treats and then left the rest… you could see it in his face that each bite was painful.”

After teaming up with animal welfare group Grantham Rock, Mince was taken for a check-up at the vets.

He has a loose canine and damaged molar, which will cost £700 to treat.

Grantham Rock covered the initial health check, flea treatment and worming but is unable to fund the dental operation.

The volunteers remain involved with Mince’s care, supporting him during a period of organisational transition.

Although the group is currently running on a low-key basis, it has kindly offered to cover the remainder of Mince’s dental bill to ensure he receives the treatment he needs, if the money can’t be raised.

Flo Jo, from Grantham Rock, described Mince as “a good lad” and praised his resilience at 14 years old, adding: “He doesn’t look his age, must be in the genes.

“We thought it best to get on with his teeth issues, as it's affecting his ability to eat properly. Otherwise, he's a healthy chap for his age.”

Grantham Rock lost its founder, Cath Rowson, in February; however, the group has continued in her stead.

“It’s still hard to believe Cath isn’t here, but one thing is for sure — there will never not be cats to be rescued, waiting for help,” said Flo.

The fundraiser has reached nearly £450, but progress has slowed.

“Everyone has been very supportive and the response has been very positive,” said Madelene, thanking all those who had donated.

“This community in Grantham is just wonderful when it comes to helping animals.

“Mince is a charming old man and he can charm hearts everywhere.”

However, she added: “These are hard times economically, but if we could reach more people, I would just like to say that every little bit helps.

“He is an old boy of 14 years and we want to make sure that he is comfortable, happy and healthy wherever he chooses to be.”

The neighbour who now feeds and cares for Mince plans to officially adopt him, although his original owners will still be welcome to visit.

Mince prefers outdoor life and has even been spotted sharing his dinner with a local fox.

To support Mince’s recovery, visit the fundraiser page: https://gofund.me/72647af4.

Donations will also cover microchipping, registration and a few treats.