Two cheer teams placed in an international contest in Spain, earning praise from coaches and parents.

Lincolnshire Cheer and Dance Academy (LCDA), based in Grantham, sent its Sapphire and Royal Eagles squads to the Future Cheer event in Barcelona on May 31.

Sapphire, a POM team, finished second, while Royal Eagles, an under-16 international cheer squad, took third place.

Cheerleaders from a Grantham academy have placed second and third at an international event in Barcelona. Photo: Supplied

Head coach Amanda Phillips-Massen said: “We’re incredibly proud of them.”

“They couldn’t have done more. The Royal Eagles were only 0.4 points behind first place.”

After travelling via Gatwick, the teams — with members from across Lincolnshire including Bourne, Newark, Long Benington and Dry Doddington — stayed at Eurocamp lodges near the Costa Brava.

The teams were able to enjoy the sand and sunshine while they were in Barcelona competing. Photo: Supplied

“It was such a great experience for them. They had the beach, a pool and time together before competing,” said Amanda.

The Future Cheer event offered bids for European and World Championships.

Though they missed a bid this time, the teams are set for Florida next year and hope to qualify for Portugal in upcoming UK events.

Liarna Curtis, whose daughter Alea is in Royal Eagles, said: “As parents, we are so proud of these girls’ passion and dedication.”

Amanda founded Lincolnshire Cheerleading Academy (LCA) in 2016 after moving from Tenerife, where she ran another cheerleading academy.

She later teamed up with dance teacher Zoe Harker and the Lincolnshire Cheer and Dance Academy was formed.

Anyone interested in joining can find the academy on Facebook or Instagram, or message them on WhatsApp at 07482 299132.