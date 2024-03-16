Grantham chemist Calvert’s advertised a dolls’ hospital in the 1940s
Dolls’ hospitals became popular following WWII when things were in short supply, writes Ruth Crook of Grantham Civic Society.
Calvert’s chemist advertised in the Grantham Journal during the 1940s, ‘Bring your dolly to see the Dolls’ Hospital. We can mend broken arms, legs, fix new hair, heads, etc.’
The advert also stated ‘we can also re-spray and re-tyre toy prams, tricycles, pedal cars etc.’ Other advertisements said that dolls could be re-strung.
By the 1950s Calvert’s were advertising that they could do a ‘Quick repair service on all sizes, eyes, arms, legs and sleeping heads – Dolls’ wigs you can comb and curl – Dolls’ clothes and accessories – Teddy’s eyes and growlers’.
During the 1960s an annual toy sale was held in Westgate Hall in early December. Dolls’ houses, train sets, books and games were sold. The hall
was also the home of the doll’s hospital, until it finally closed in 1969.