Dolls’ hospitals became popular following WWII when things were in short supply, writes Ruth Crook of Grantham Civic Society.

Calvert’s chemist advertised in the Grantham Journal during the 1940s, ‘Bring your dolly to see the Dolls’ Hospital. We can mend broken arms, legs, fix new hair, heads, etc.’

The advert also stated ‘we can also re-spray and re-tyre toy prams, tricycles, pedal cars etc.’ Other advertisements said that dolls could be re-strung.

Westgate Hall where a dolls hospital was held until 1969.

By the 1950s Calvert’s were advertising that they could do a ‘Quick repair service on all sizes, eyes, arms, legs and sleeping heads – Dolls’ wigs you can comb and curl – Dolls’ clothes and accessories – Teddy’s eyes and growlers’.

Westgate Hall where a dolls hospital used to be held.

During the 1960s an annual toy sale was held in Westgate Hall in early December. Dolls’ houses, train sets, books and games were sold. The hall

was also the home of the doll’s hospital, until it finally closed in 1969.