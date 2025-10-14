A childminder has received her second consecutive outstanding rating from Ofsted, marking two decades of exceptional care for families in the town.

Tina Marshall, who runs Little Stars Childminding in Grantham, said she was “over the moon” after inspectors once again awarded her the highest rating.

The latest inspection from Ofsted praised Little Stars for offering a safe, caring, and inspiring environment that helps children flourish.

Ofsted praises Grantham childminder for strong partnerships with parents and safeguarding. Photo: Stock

The report also highlighted its warm, home-from-home atmosphere, creative learning opportunities and strong partnerships with parents.

Tina said: “At Little Stars, the children really are at the heart of everything we do.

“Seeing them grow in confidence, develop new skills and make happy memories is such a joy, and this result feels like a huge celebration of that.”

Ofsted commended the setting’s safeguarding practices and emphasis on supporting each child to reach their full potential.

Little Stars Childminding has been serving the Grantham community for 20 years, and bosses felt the latest outstanding rating reinforced a reputation as a nurturing and high-quality early years setting.