A half-term event gave children the chance to design their own T-shirts – and take home a unique souvenir.

Cameron’s Crafts, based in the George Centre, Grantham, hosted a special Colour Your Own T-shirt Day for children on Monday.

About 12 children and their families attended the event and had a go at decorating pre-prepared T-shirts with fabric pens and other equipment.

Would your child love a go at designing their own T-shirt?

The sessions were designed to be interactive and fun, offering children the chance to get creative and make a personalised keepsake.

Designs included butterflies, as well as characters from Pokémon, Bluey, Disney and Minions, among others.

Robert Cameron, who owns Cameron’s Crafts with wife Kerry, said the event went splendidly.

Could this be one of the most creative half-term ideas in Grantham?

Children were able to request designs to colour, and these were printed out prior to the event.

“Everyone had an incredible time, with very positive feedback from parents and kids,” he said.

“We’ve already been asked when the next event will be, and Kerry and I have both agreed it will be the next half-term.”

The £10 session included all materials, squash and two hours of creative fun.

Designs included butterflies and popular characters like Stitch, Bluey and Pokémon.

Cameron's Crafts hosted a colourful half-term activity for children and their families. Photo: Supplied

Children used fabric pens to design their own T-shirts at George Centre craft shop. Photo: Supplied

Families joined in the fun at a hands-on T-shirt decorating event in Grantham. Photo: Supplied

The £10 event included a T-shirt, printing and squash.

The next T-shirt day will take place on May 25 and 26, with two sessions on each day from 10.30am until 12.30pm and 1pm until 3pm.

For more information or to book a spot, parents can visit the store or its Facebook page.