Firefighters have shown children what they do in their work.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue firefighters visited children at Sweet Angels Childcare in Grantham last Wednesday (March 26).

The firefighters told the children about their jobs and showed them the equipment they used.

A spokesperson for Sweet Angels Childcare said: “The firefighter crew were super thoughtful while explaining their jobs for the younger children.

“The children were fascinated by the amount of equipment and hoses inside the truck.

A firefighter gives the children a closer look at a fire truck.

“They showed the cameras they used to detect the hidden smoke that can save lives.”

The children were shown the different equipment on a fire truck.

At the end of the visit, the children had to cover their ears to hear the firetrucks siren and horn.