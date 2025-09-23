Home   Grantham   News   Article

Grantham St Wulfram’s Church hosts free choir workshop for children

By Daniel Jaines
daniel.jaines@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:13, 23 September 2025

A free event will let children experience singing in a choir.

St. Wulfram’s Church in Grantham is inviting children in school Years 2 to 8 to a free “Come and be a chorister” workshop on Saturday, September 27.

Registration opens at 9.30am, with the event concluding at midday with a short concert for parents.

Could your child be the next star chorister at St. Wulfram’s?
Dr Tim Williams, the church’s director of music, will lead the morning session.

He said: “We are currently recruiting for new choristers to join our choir, and this event will give children a chance to see how much fun it can be.”

The church is also welcoming new members for its Youth Choir, for those in school Year 9 and above, and its adult choir.

Parents and interested singers can contact choir@stwulframs.com for more information.

