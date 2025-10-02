A Grantham native who first found his love of the stage at the Guildhall will return to share his own interactive story with young audiences.

Cracking Slate, a company that specialises in participatory theatre for young people, will perform Lose the Path, Find Your Way at Grantham Library on Saturday, October 4, at 10.30am.

The show, described as “a choose-your-own-adventure book brought to life,” invites children to step on stage and guide the story alongside the actors after it “runs out” before the end.

Lose the Path, Find Your Way will be staged at the library. Photo: Ellie Kurttz

Founder and producer Josh Lewis, who grew up in Grantham, said the show blends movement, music and puppetry with audience imagination.

“The thing I love most about theatre is that shared experience between performers and audience,” he said.

“No two performances are the same, and with this show the children’s choices really shape what happens.”

Josh Lewis, founder and producer of Cracking Slate, returns to Grantham with his new interactive theatre show.

Josh, 24, studied at Grantham Preparatory and Lincoln Minster schools.

At 13, he commuted to London to study at Sylvia Young Theatre School, later training at Italia Conti and the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

Despite pursuing his career in London, he remembers his first time on stage at the Guildhall vividly.

Grantham native Josh Lewis returns to town, blending music, puppetry and audience participation in his show.

“I remember playing the Mad Hatter in Alice in Wonderland. I was so excited to be on stage and I fell in love with the theatre.

“I can remember really vividly standing on stage, looking out into the darkness of the auditorium and feeling like it was the place I was meant to be,” he said.

“The thing that I love the most about theatre is that feeling of telling a story that exists just in that moment. It’s a shared experience between the performers on stage and the audience.

Each performance is shaped by young audiences and lasts an hour. Photo: Ellie Kurttz

“It’s not like TV where you can watch it again and again – that performance will never happen exactly the same way again.”

Those memories continue to influence his work.

Through Cracking Slate, he aims to empower young people to take charge of their own stories.

Interactive play lets children shape the story with their choices. Photo: Ellie Kurttz

“We put adventure, play and creativity at the heart of everything we do. I want to inspire children to harness the power of their creativity.

“There may be some children who might one day go on to work in theatre, but I think harnessing your creative skills is essential for everyone, regardless of what career you pursue. It can help solve problems and create a collaborative environment,” he added.

The production was inspired by local countryside walks and Belton House.

Theatre blends music, movement and puppetry with children’s imagination. Photo: Ellie Kurttz

Josh said the forest setting reflects “the magic and beauty that’s all around us when we spend time in nature.”

The show features actors Rose Charmaine Camacho, Adi Roy Bhattacharya and Lily Bailes, with design by Mikayla Teodoro and direction from Emily Haldane.

Emily said: “Lose the Path, Find Your Way is a story about the choices we make and how important it is to listen to our gut.

“I love that this show invites children into a world where choices are questioned, fears can be faced, and imagination takes the lead.

“Through puppetry, interactivity and a larger-than-life adventure, children are given the chance to discover their own way forward!”

Each performance lasts around an hour and is recommended for children aged eight and above, along with their families.

For Josh, returning to Grantham with his own production marks a milestone. “When I was growing up I flew the nest and went to London to pursue theatre, so this feels like a full circle moment for me,” he said.

Tickets cost 50p from the library desk or by emailing grantham.library@lincolnshire.gov.uk