Children have been given an insight into how an aeroplane is run.

Children and staff from Sweet Angels Child Care were invited to Grantham College’s travel and tourism department last Thursday (February 13).

Students demonstrated safety procedures for the children, let them try on life jackets, showed them a short video and did some colouring.

Travel and tourism students with children from Sweet Angel Child Care Services

A happy passenger.

A Grantham College spokesperson said: “Clutching their pretend passports and boarding passes, the children took their aeroplane seats ready for take-off to Disneyland during their recent visit.

This life jacket seems to be a big big for this passenger!

“But the children weren’t at an airport, they were sitting in the lifesize mock-up aircraft cabin at the college.

Some happy children enjoying some colouring on the plane.

The students demonstrating safety procedures for the children.

Children handing in their passports and boarding passes.

“The children loved their experience on board and we loved having them!”