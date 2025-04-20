A house can finally be used as a children’s care home despite a raft of refusals.

An application to change Greyhound Cottage in Main Street, Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir into a children’s care home was first made to South Kesteven District Council in 2020.

This was refused by the authority, alongside other similar lawful development and planning applications over the following few years.

Greyhound Cottage in Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir. Photo: Google

But an application was overturned at appeal, giving permission for up to three children and two full-time resident carers to live in the village home.

Since then, Ofsted has registered the home but requested a change to the planning permission to allow for an extra carer so that each child gets one-to-one support.

The team would consist of nine staff in total with up to three carers working shifts on a rota basis each day. Only two of these carers would sleep overnight.

South Kesteven District Council planners have awarded applicant, Protea Care, with a lawful development certificate, meaning they can move forward with the plans.

In the village there are a number of other care homes, including one next door.