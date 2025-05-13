A charity-backed day of celebration is returning this summer, promising joy and laughter for children with disabilities and life-threatening illnesses.

The Grantham Journal Children’s Fund will host its annual SUNday FUNday at Wyndham Park on Sunday, June 8, from 10am to 4pm.

The event, which takes place in Hill Avenue’s award-winning park, is free for families registered with the charity and open to children up to the age of 14, along with their carers and siblings.

All smiles on the fairground rides.

Attractions will include a land train, exotic pets, a funfair, Punch and Judy, balloon modelling, radio-controlled tanks and performances by the Beth Cresswell School of Dance.

A craft area, disco and communication support for sign language users will also feature.

While the public are welcome to join the festivities, small charges will apply for some activities.

Charity chairman Roy Wright said: “The trustees of GJCF are pleased and proud to announce this year’s SUNday FUNday.

“The event is designed to give fun and excitement for everybody at no cost at all, once they are registered.

“So the message is, come along and enjoy.”

Eligible families are asked to register for the day in advance by emailing gjchildrensfund@gmail.com to request a form.