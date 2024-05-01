Children from a society are taking on daily challenges across the month to raise money for the group.

Junior members of the Grantham Disabled Children’s Society will be running, walking or swimming from today (Wednesday, May 1) until Monday, May 27, for at least 1km a day to raise money for the society.

On May 27, the final 1km will be completed at Grantham Town Football Club during the society’s family fun day.

Members of GDCS setting off for one of their trips in 2022.

GDCS trustee Darryl Blair said: “Fundraising for GDCS is vital as we use the funds to subsidise events not only for the children like attending swimming, trampolining, cinema but also parties and trips.

“We have recently held a successful mental health awareness morning for the group mums and we will be organising one for the dads.

“It’s great to be able to support all group members.”

GDCS is raising money through its GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/grantham-disabled-childrens-society-1k-a-day-in-may.

A number of other events are taking place this year to raise money for the society.

On Friday, May 10, members are hosting an adult-only Drag Queen Bingo night at Grantham Town Football Club.

On Friday, May 27, they will be also hosting their Bank Holiday family fun day, where there will be live singers, animals, face painters, inflatables and much more.

The event will run from 10am until 3pm.

Later in the year on September 28, GDCS will also host its Autumn Ball at The Barn Hotel in Marston from 7.30pm until midnight.

Anyone who would like to buy tickets can call 07832089580.

GDCS is a parent-led voluntary society that supports families in the local and surrounding area who have children with disabilities.