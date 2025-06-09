Tens of thousands of pounds have been raised to help make terminally ill children’s dreams come true thanks to generous — and glamorous — well-wishers.

Grantham Preparatory International School hosted its annual charity ball on Saturday night (June 7), raising money for children's charity When You Wish Upon a Star.

Held at the Renaissance Kelham Hall, near Newark, guests were treated to a champagne reception with a musical accompaniment by Grantham-based opera singer Helen Winter, before enjoying a three-course meal.

After the meal, auctioneer Fred Wyrley-Birch of Anderson & Garland Auctioneers hosted a charity auction with a host of high-end lots, including a fortnight’s stay in a villa in Orlando, Florida, a week for up to 10 people in Mallorca and a golf weekend.

The Duchess of Rutland also put forward a prize when a previous lot had to be withdrawn, offering guests the chance to spend the night at Burghley House near Stamford, being waited on by her butler, and enjoy a sumptuous meal.

Grantham Preparatory International School's headmaster, Martyn Wilkins also auctioned two reserved parking spaces in the school’s car park and also promised to wash the lucky bidders' cars, which raised £1,600 alone.

The school is owned by International Education Systems (IES), with sister schools in South Africa, Hungary, the USA, Italy, Panama, Portugal, and Romania.

Mr Wilkins said: “As the headmaster of Grantham Preparatory International School, I am immensely proud to work with When You Wish Upon a Star and hold the charity ball to raise vital funds.

“Ensuring that golden wishes can be granted to terminally ill children from the proceeds of the charity ball was the key goal, and it was wonderful to see everyone enjoying themselves at the same time.

“I would like to thank everyone for all their generosity, support and help in making the charity the huge success it was, raising thousands of pounds for When You Wish Upon a Star.”

The charity, based in Nottinghamshire, pledges to grant the wishes of children living with a life threatening illness and since its inception in 1990, has granted over 18,000 wishes across the UK.

Just some of the wishes include giving children chance to be a fairy princess or soldier for the day, meet celebrities or sporting heroes, swim with dolphins and meet all their favourite characters in Disney World, Florida, and days out including Harry Potter-themed trips on-board the Belmond Northern Belle train as well as an annual trip to Lapland in Finland.

The charity’s spokesman, Beanie Wyrley-Birch, said that as the charity currently has more than 80,000 eligible children for a wish on their list, the funds raised at the ball will make a huge difference to the children and their families.

“It’s been such a lovely evening and we’re very grateful to Mr Wilkins and the school for their support,” she said. “Each wish costs about £3,000 and to have events like this really does help so much to keep our work going.”