A long-standing choir is inviting new members to a free autumn taster session.

Grantham Choral Society, which has performed in venues including Ely Cathedral, St Wulfram’s and Christchurch Grantham, invites anyone interested in singing to try out on Saturday, August 30.

The Grantham Preparatory School session runs from 9.30am to 12.30pm and previews music for the November concert.

The Grantham Choral Society at Ely Cathedral

The choir, led by David Humphreys, performs classical and contemporary works.

Recent programmes have included Verdi’s Requiem, Will Todd’s Jazz Mass, and Fauré’s Requiem.

Weekly rehearsals start Tuesday, September 2, from 7.30pm to 9.15pm at the prep school.

Grantham Choral Society in rehearsals. Photo: Supplied

The choir does not require auditions and provides all sheet music.

An annual fee applies, but younger members are exempt and newcomers can try rehearsals first.

As well as the musical experience, members say the choir offers a sense of fulfilment, fun and friendship.

Grantham Choral Society in concert. Photo: Supplied

“Singing has been shown to relieve stress and boost wellbeing,” said publicity officer Rob Fieldson.

“Being part of a choir offers new friendships and a sense of fun and fulfilment in tackling and performing great choral works.”

Grantham Choral Society in rehearsals. Photo: Supplied

For more details, visit www.granthamchoralsociety.co.uk or call the secretary on 07973 883787.