A concert celebrating peace and reflection will take centre stage for remembrance.

Grantham Choral Society will present its Peace and Remembrance concert at ChristChurch, Finkin Street, on Saturday, November 15, at 7.30pm.

The evening will feature a mix of classical and contemporary pieces, including works by British composers Will Todd and Jonathan Dove, alongside favourites from Elgar, Schubert and Vaughan Williams.

The Grantham Choral Society at Ely Cathedral

Musical director David Humphreys will lead the performance, joined by New Zealand-born tenor Sam Madden, an oratorio soloist currently based in Ely.

Organ accompaniment will come from Steven Bullamore, director of music at St Mary Magdalene’s Church in Newark and leader of the Leicester Philharmonic Choir.

Chair of the society Teri Deal said: “David has curated a beautiful programme of music and lyrics that will allow the audience to maintain focus on what is good about the world away from the madness of war, conflict and hate-fuelled politics.”

Children’s voices will also feature in the concert, performed by the choir of Grantham Preparatory School, which hosts the society’s weekly rehearsals.

Tickets cost £15 for adults, with free admission for children, and are available from the Guildhall Box Office, TicketSource, or on the door.