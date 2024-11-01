A remembrance concert of choral and orchestral music will take place at a village’s parish church.

The Cranmer Company of Singers and Chamber Orchestra will be performing on Saturday (November 9) at Bottesford Parish Church at 7.30pm.

The concert is themed around Remembrance and the process from the event will be donated to the Royal British Legion.

The music will include the John Rutter ‘Requiem’ for choir, chamber orchestra and soprano soloist, who, on this occasion, will be Sarah Trevers.

There is also an oboe solo in this work which will be played by Victoria Price.

The two well-known orchestral pieces — Vaughan Williams ‘Fantasia on Greensleeves, featuring young harpist, Kylia Pai, the winner of the Nottingham Young Musician of the Year last year and Butterworth's Banks of Green Willow’ will be played by the chamber orchestra, led by Sarah Cresswell.

Sarah will be the soloist in a violin solo arrangement of Albinoni 'Adagio in G minor'.

The choir will also be singing some remembrance pieces, one with a solo trumpet playing part of the Last Post over the top of the choir, plus other choral pieces accompanied by organist, Elizabeth Harwood.

Tickets at the door will be based on as much as one can afford to donate in aid of the legion.