The Grantham Choral Society is on the lookout for new members.

On Saturday (January 6), the choir will be holding a workshop and taster session at Harrowby Lane Methodist Church from 10am until 12pm.

GCS is looking ahead to its spring season where they will be performing music from the centenary of Fauré, a French composer and organist, and his well known Requiem, along with Cantique de Jean Racine.

The Grantham Choral Society performing.

A spokesperson for GCS said: “A warm welcome will be given to all members, both existing and former, who feel they would like to return to singing.

“This should not deter new, keen singers who feel they would like to try this wonderful way of upgrading their feeling of well-being.

“This is an ideal opportunity to take part with other like-minded people in making music through use of the voice.

“Singing is known to be very good for personal wellbeing and what’s more there are no heavy instruments to lug around; just yourself and an ability to get on with fellow singers.”

To find out more, go to its website at www.granthamchoralsociety.co.uk or call Fiona on 07973 883787.

People do not need to book and just need to turn up on the day and pay £5 to cover costs.

Anyone who is unable to turn up for the taster session is free to attend a GCS rehearsal night on Tuesday nights at 7.30pm at Harrowby Lane Methodist Church.