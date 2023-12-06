The Grantham Choral Society is set to perform its final concert of its Jubilee year.

The group will perform its annual Celebrate and Sing Carols concert at ChristChurch, in Finkin Street, on Wednesday, December 13, at 7.30pm.

The concert will mark the last in the year that has seen GCS celebrate 60 years.

The Grantham Choral Society performing.

A spokesperson for the society said: “Carols will be a selection of festive music and words with participation not only by the choir, but by the audience too.

“The concert will also feature pupils from Grantham Prep School who will add their own festive contribution to the occasion.”

Tickets cost £6 and can be purchased at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/grantham-choral-society/celebrate-and-sing-carols/2023-12-13/19:30/t-rprnqkn.

Tea, coffee and mince pies will also be served afterwards.

Looking to the New Year, GCS will then be back on January 8, 2024, to begin rehearsing Requiem by Fauré - which will be in its centenary year - along with French choral pieces.

This is in preparation of its spring concert, which will be performed at St Wulfram’s Church, on April 27, 2024.

GCS is looking to recruit more members, especially tenors and basses.

Anyone who is interested in joining can attend the rehearsal session on January 8 at Harrowby Lane Methodist Church from 7.30pm.

For more details go to https://www.granthamchoralsociety.co.uk/.

People can also get in contact with Fiona by calling 07973 833787.