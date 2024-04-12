A choral society is honouring a French composer 100 years since his death.

The Grantham Choral Society, also known as GCS, will be performing The French Connection on Saturday, April 27, at St Wulfram’s Church from 7.30pm.

The concert will mark 100 years since the death of Gabriel Fauré.

The Grantham Choral Society will perform The French Connection on April 27.

GCS members will perform Fauré’s requiem, alongside the lyrical Cantique de Jean Racine and other pieces by Dupré, Franck, Saint Saens and Widor, all French contemporaries of Fauré.

Bass baritone Samuel Davie will be performing two pieces, also by Fauré, to complement the GCS performers.

James Bowstead, director of music at Wakefield Cathedral, will play the popular organ piece Carillion de Westminster by Louis Vierne and the Pie Jesu solo in the requiem will be sung by treble, Judah Markland, a chorister from Lincoln Cathedral.

The Grantham Choral Society performing.

Tickets can be purchased on the GCS website at https://www.granthamchoralsociety.co.uk/, the Guildhall Box Office in St Peter’s Hill, Grantham and on the door.

Tickets cost £15, £5 for students and free for school age.

The bar will be open from 6.30pm when interval drinks can be pre-ordered.