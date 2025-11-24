‘It’s beginning to look a bit like Christmas’ crooned Michael Buble as we made our way around the Belton House light trail - and he wasn’t wrong.

The annual Christmas At Belton launched on Friday (November 21) with a new trail around the National Trust grounds, near Grantham.

And it is the perfect place to start for anyone wanting to get into the Christmas spirit thanks to the blend of lighting and music that accompanies you right the way round.

You are met by the sea of colour at the start. Photo: Iliffe Media/Sharon Hodkin

The lights in the grounds of Belton House. Photo: Iliffe Media/Sharon Hodkin

Stepping into the Winter Wonderland you are immediately met by a sea of colourful lights and It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year playing in accompaniment. See, already in the Christmas spirit.

But it is not all ’in your face’ brilliantly bright lights and loud music. Along the route there are simple yet eye-catching installations - such as the beautiful lighting of the natural trees - and more reflective music to match the mood.

Indeed, my favourite display of the night was of swirls of tree-shaped lights reflecting on frozen water - simple, yet so effective. Another favourite section was the atmospheric dry ice-emitting arcs.

The lights reflecting on the frozen water. Photo: Iliffe Media/Sharon Hodkin

Arcs of light was a particular favourite. Photo: Iliffe Media/Sharon Hodkin

The 12 Days Of Christmas display. Photo: Iliffe Media/Sharon Hodkin

It all makes wonderful use of the natural beauty of the site.

The favourites are still there - including the spectacular tunnel of light with its thousands and bulbs, where you must stop for the obligatory selfie.

The obligatory selfie in the tunnel of lights. Photo: Iliffe Media/Sharon Hodkin

The tunnel of lights. Photo: Iliffe Media/Sharon Hodkin

A stop-off to meet Santa. Photo: Iliffe Media/Sharon Hodkin

Another obvious stopping point is Santa’s house, where Father Christmas is waiting to greet young visitors - and the young-at heart.

The finale is, as always, the light installation on Belton House itself, which literally stops you in your tracks to watch the animation unfold.

Lights set to music on the lake. Photo: Iliffe Media/Sharon Hodkin

The spectacular finale to the trail - the animation on Belton House. Photo: Iliffe Media/Sharon Hodkin

At the start and end of the trail, which takes around an hour to complete, depending on your pace, there are fairground rides and attractions to make a complete evening of it.

Christmas At Belton runs until December 31. For tickets, go to https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/belton-estate/christmas-lights-at-belton

Stunning scenery, spectacular lights, seasonal music, a meeting with Santa Claus, and a mulled cider halfway round. In the words of Mr Buble, it is beginning to look a lot like Christmas.