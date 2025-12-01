A choral society is preparing to welcome audiences to its annual Christmas carol concerts.

Grantham Choral Society, a long-standing feature of the town’s cultural calendar, will hold performances on Sunday and Wednesday, December 14 and 17, showcasing a mix of traditional and contemporary carols with accompaniment from local musicians and students from Grantham Prep School.

The concert on December 14 will take place at All Saints Church, in Barrowby, at 3pm, while December 17 will take place at Christchurch, in Finkin Street, at 7.30pm.

The Grantham Choral Society at Ely Cathedral

In the run-up to the concerts, the society has been offering “taster” sessions on Tuesdays, which started on November 18 and run until December 9 at Grantham Preparatory School.

Participants will learn the subtleties and variety of Christmas carols and then be invited to perform in the concerts themselves.

Chairperson Teri Deal said: “Folk love to sing either Christmas carols or the Christmas songs made famous in more modern times.

Grantham Choral Society in rehearsals. Photo: Supplied

“Our two concerts are an annual event in the town and the fact that folk return year on year to listen to them suggests we are doing something right.

This year we want to encourage folk who are interested in singing with us to use these as “‘taster’ events.

“In this way you will really get to know and understand the joy of singing.”

Grantham Choral Society has been a fixture in the town for 60 years, growing in both size and confidence over that time.

Recent changes in leadership, including the appointment of musical director David Humphreys and Teri Deal as chair, aim to attract younger singers and audiences while maintaining the high standard of performances that have long been associated with the group.

Collaborations with local schools, including Grantham College, continue to strengthen community engagement.

The society invites anyone with an interest in singing to join the taster sessions and take part in the festive celebrations that have been enjoyed by generations of local residents.