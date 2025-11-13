Enjoy costumes, falling snow and two hours of festive fun in a new heart-warming show featuring more than 60 Christmas classics.

Neil Sands and his cast will be coming to Grantham Guildhall Arts Centre on Wednesday (November 19) with their brand-new 2025 production of Christmas Memories.

The festive show promises over 60 of the nation’s favourite Christmas songs and carols, inviting audiences to sing along and relive cherished seasonal memories.

Guildhall Theatre is hosting a heartwarming show from Neil Sands and cast.

Described as “like a sparkly Christmas card come to life,” the performance features stunning costumes and even falling snow, creating a magical atmosphere for the start of the festive season.

The show runs for two hours and 20 minutes, including an interval.

Tickets cost £14, with concessions at £13, and the performance begins at 2pm.