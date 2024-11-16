Christmas craft fayre to take place at St Andrew’s Church in Denton near Grantham
Published: 05:00, 16 November 2024
A Christmas craft fayre will raise money for a church.
St Andrew’s Church in Denton, near Grantham, will be the setting for a craft and gift fayre on Saturday, November 23, from 10am until 3pm.
There will be a range of craft stalls, Christmas gifts on offer, cakes, cards and more, as well as a Christmas raffle at 3pm.
All money raised will go towards a new toilet for the church and a servery.
The event is free to attend.