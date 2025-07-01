A man has been jailed following a domestic assault on Christmas Day.

Police arrested Shayne Eaton, 44, of Melbourne Road, Grantham, following a report of assault on December 25 in the Cherry Orchard area.

He later pleaded guilty to intentional suffocation, actual bodily harm, intentional strangulation and criminal damage at Lincoln Crown Court on Tuesday, June 17.

Lincoln Crown Court

The court sentenced him to 20 months in custody.

In a previous hearing at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on December 26, 2024, Eaton was also fined a total of £197 for failing to provide a specimen of breath.