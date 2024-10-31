Artisan Brocante to hold Christmas fair at St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham
Published: 05:00, 31 October 2024
An artisan fair returns to a church.
The Artisan Brocante returns to St Wulfram’s Church, in Grantham, on Saturday (November 2) with a Christmas fair from 10am until 3pm.
A spokesperson for the event said: “They are very lucky to have built up a selection of extremely talented artisan stallholders and professional vintage dealers who select beautiful and interesting items to sell on their stalls.”
Entry is £3 and children under 16 get in for free.