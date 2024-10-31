An artisan fair returns to a church.

The Artisan Brocante returns to St Wulfram’s Church, in Grantham, on Saturday (November 2) with a Christmas fair from 10am until 3pm.

A spokesperson for the event said: “They are very lucky to have built up a selection of extremely talented artisan stallholders and professional vintage dealers who select beautiful and interesting items to sell on their stalls.”

The Christmas fair at St Wulfram's Church in 2023.

Entry is £3 and children under 16 get in for free.