A family is organising a Christmas party to raise funds for a local children’s home, honouring the memory of their late mother.

Grantham mother Michelle Turner, who died in December 2017 aged 48, loved Christmas and devoted much of her life to charitable causes, including the Alzheimer Society and cancer charities.

She enjoyed baking and crafting, often selling Christmas cakes and cards to raise money for charity.

Michelle Turner with her family: Chloe, her father, and her siblings Rachel and Ben. The family is hosting a Christmas fundraiser in her memory. Photo: Supplied

Her daughter Chloe Turner said: “December was always her favourite time of year. She absolutely loved the build-up to Christmas, and Christmas was her day.

“She made it special for me, my sister Rachel, and my brother Ben, even as we grew into young adults.

“When she became a grandmother, it changed her life and made Christmas even more special.

The poster for the event.

“One of my favourite memories is how she used to make my dad and us decorate the house with Christmas lights, inside and out. It was embarrassing as teenagers, but secretly we all loved it, and we still truly miss her.

“After we lost mum Christmas was never really the same for any of us, she was a main part of the Christmas magic.”

The event, named Shelly’s Christmas Fundraiser Party, will take place on Sunday, December 7, from 3pm to 6pm at Grantham Gingerbread Football Stadium.

Families can enjoy activities such as children’s crafts, cupcake decorating, festive snacks, and a Christmas disco. Tickets are £2.50 each, with under-5s free, and family tickets available for £10.

Additional children can attend for £1 each.

Tickets will be available on the day as well.

Two singers have volunteered to perform Christmas songs during the event, including Hermione, a BBC Introducing artist, and Chloe Short.

Chloe said the family hopes the party will “provide lots of toys for children who deserve it this Christmas” and bring together the community in a celebration of generosity and joy.

Organisers are appealing for donations of raffle prizes, Christmas gifts, or financial contributions to help provide presents for the 11 children living at the home.

Local musicians, entertainers, and face painters are also encouraged to volunteer.

Chloe added: "We would love to help as many children as possible, and if the event is a huge success, other charities in the town that have reached out would also welcome support.

“Hopefully, we can achieve this and truly honour an amazing woman, my mum, Michelle Turner."

Tickets and donations can be arranged via email at chloeturner2014@hotmail.co.uk