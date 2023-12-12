An ‘amazing’ Christmas-themed ghost event was held at the weekend.

The Magic Cottage, a Grantham-based metaphysical shop, hosted a ‘Christmas Ghost Evening’ at the Angel and Royal Hotel on Sunday (December 10).

One hundred guests turned out to listen to Dr Cal Cooper, associate professor of parapsychology at the University of Northampton.

Dr Cal Cooper, associate professor of parapsychology at the University of Northampton.

A spokesperson for The Magic Cottage said: “What an amazing night!

Some treats on offer at the event.

“100 guests for Christmas ghosts and the yummiest mince pies by the fireside in the stunning Angel and Royal Hotel!

One hundred guests attended the event.

“A big thank you to everyone who came along to this event.”