Christmas fayre officially opens in Grantham

By Katie Green
Published: 17:00, 04 December 2023

Christmas has officially begun in Grantham.

The Christmas market was officially opened yesterday (Sunday), with those from in and around Grantham turning out for the launch.

The lights were then officially turned by Karen Thompson, SK Community Awards Lifetime Community Champion of 2023.

Mary Broome (left) and Libby Perry (right).
In a tweet, a spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council said: “We did it!

“Grantham is officially open for Christmas.

There were many stalls on offer at the fair.
“Thank you for supporting this SKDC event in your THOUSANDS and making it a day - and night - to remember.”

The free Christmas event saw a craft market and charity stalls on display, with live music and also festive food and drink on offer.

Grantham RiverCare.
There was also a children’s fair and vintage rides for all of the family to enjoy.

Aaron Turner (left) and Nick Goodwin (right).
Grantham Disabled Children's Society.
There were many stalls on offer in the fair.
A host of Christmas classics to get into the festive spirit.
Carol singing to get into the Christmas spirit.
Sadie (left) and Ian Jennings.
People gathered ready for the lighting of the tree.
Christmas officially began in Grantham on Sunday, December 3.
Fair rides being enjoyed by children.
The Rotary Club of Grantham.
Snow was falling all around.
Members of the Rotary Club of Grantham.
Hayley Mellor at a craft stall.
Chris Graves.
All smiles at the Grantham Christmas fair.
Festive food on offer for all.
Children enjoying the Christmas fair.
Mary Broome (left) and Libby Perry (right).
Lynn Robinson (left) and Terry Musson (right).
Charlie Church performing at the Christmas fair.
Performances were held throughout the day.
Ulta 90s performing at the fair.
John Griffiths at Sunset Candles stall.
Chris Wheaton getting in the Christmas spirit.
The Christmas fair officially opened on Sunday, December 3.
Charlie Church performing at the Christmas fair.
Ulta 90s performing at the light switch-on.
Ulta 90s performing at the Christmas fiar.
Ulta 90s performing at the Christmas fiar.
The event was officially opened by Grantham School of Dancing, followed by performances from the cast of this year’s pantomime Aladdin.

