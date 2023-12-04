Christmas fayre officially opens in Grantham
Christmas has officially begun in Grantham.
The Christmas market was officially opened yesterday (Sunday), with those from in and around Grantham turning out for the launch.
The lights were then officially turned by Karen Thompson, SK Community Awards Lifetime Community Champion of 2023.
In a tweet, a spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council said: “We did it!
“Grantham is officially open for Christmas.
“Thank you for supporting this SKDC event in your THOUSANDS and making it a day - and night - to remember.”
The free Christmas event saw a craft market and charity stalls on display, with live music and also festive food and drink on offer.
There was also a children’s fair and vintage rides for all of the family to enjoy.
The event was officially opened by Grantham School of Dancing, followed by performances from the cast of this year’s pantomime Aladdin.