Christmas trees and treats have been donated to St Barnabas Hospice.

Jay Price, of Price & Son Family Funeral Directors, donated money to Rob Dixon, a volunteer with the BHive Community Hub, to purchase six Christmas trees with lights for the hospice.

Matt Wainwright, of Four Seasons Future Planning, has also donated boxes of chocolates and biscuits to the hospice.

Rob Dixon with staff at St Barnabas Hospice, in Grantham Hospital.

Rob said: “I was contacted by a staff member asking if I could help St Barnabas Hospice within Grantham Hospital to get some Christmas trees for the six patient bedrooms within the hospice.

“As usual I of course wanted to help and put an appeal out on Facebook.

“Within 20 minutes, Jay Price had transferred the funds into my account to purchase six trees.

One of the Christmas trees in the St Barnabas Hospice reception.

“Within an hour Sonia Perkins transferred the funds to purchase tree number seven.

“The trees also have lights which will be put on when the staff allocate to the six bedrooms in December and one on the reception.

“Matt then went out and purchased boxes of chocolates and biscuits for the staff and patients to enjoy over the Christmas and the New Year period.

“Unbelievable generosity by two local businesses and an individual, people like this make my fundraising and support deserving causes very much easier.”

Rob presented the trees to staff at the hospice on Tuesday (November 28).

Rob added: “The staff were very thankful for the trees and biscuits.”