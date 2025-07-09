A church bell that has been restored and blessed after three years of silence is sounding once again.

The historic bell in St Mary and All Saints Church, Swarby, dating back to 1550, has not been used due to unsafe fixings.

A service of blessing took place on Sunday, July 6 by the Bishop of Grantham, The Right Reverend Nicholas Chamberlain, and Reverend Rebecca Rock, Priest-in-Charge, Billingborough and South Lafford.

From left, The Right Reverend Dr Nicholas Chamberlain, Bishop of Grantham, Richard Cummins, churchwarden, Richard Toft, Folkingham churchwarden who helped with the restoration, Reverend Rebecca Rock. Photo: Submitted

Linda Dawes, churchwarden, said: “We were delighted to receive a grant from the Church Buildings Council to part fund the works to enable our much-loved church bell to ring again.”

The bell was one of the last made by a foundry known as RC from Nottingham and has now been restored by John Taylor & Co of Loughborough.

It hangs on a headstock which has JC 1756 carved on it, thought to be John Cabourn, a bell hanger of Sutterton, and if so, would be a very early example of his work.

