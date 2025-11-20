Joy and generosity shone at a church Christmas Fayre.

Grantham’s Church of the Ascension drew a crowd of festive visitors to its Christmas Fayre on Saturday, November 15, raising £2,358.70 in donations.

The funds will cover the church’s insurance and support free community activities, including the Wellbeing Café and Rising Stars Baby & Toddler Group.

Organisers and helpers at the event. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Families enjoyed a lively afternoon with stalls, crafts, games and a tombola offering prizes such as £50 cash and day passes to Belton House and Belvoir Castle.

Children paid just £2 to meet Santa in his magical grotto, and traditional festive treats, from cakes to mince pies, were available at affordable prices.

Rev Samantha Parsons described the event as “an amazing Christmas Fayre with such a joyful atmosphere” and thanked all attendees and volunteers for their generosity and hard work.

Irene Harrison, Jane Humphries, Rev. Samantha Parsons and Alice Beckell. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“Children were so excited to visit Santa and it was wonderful to hear parents saying what great value it was, especially if they have several children,” she said.

“Everyone said what a fantastic time they had had and what a great community event it was.

Santa with helper Helen Gilbert. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“Thank you to everyone who came and to everyone who worked so hard to make it happen.”