A church choir is holding events to raise money for a residency trip.

The St Wulfram’s Church Choir will be hosting an open gardens and summer fete on Monday, May 27 at Grantham House, and a family magic show in the church on Friday, May 31.

Choir members aim to raise money for its summer residency in York, where they will be working on their musical skills.

Members of St Wulfram's Church choir.

A choir spokesperson said: “At St Wulfram’s Church, we pride ourselves on the fantastic opportunities we provide for young people within the town.

“Our choir consists of over 40 children and young people, who receive a free music education from top musicians in the town, with the opportunity to sing in some incredible venues, such as Westminster Abbey, Rochester Cathedral, St David’s Cathedral and many other fantastic places.”

At the open gardens and fete, the choir will be putting on stalls, games, as well as selling tea and cake in the grounds of Grantham House from 11am until 4pm.

The magic show will see magician Amigo’s Magic, also known as Simon Rosselli, thrill audiences with his tricks.

Tickets can be purchased at https://forms.churchdesk.com/f/zNE4p2Vt6f.

Anyone who would like to sponsor the choir can do so at https://forms.churchdesk.com/f/FoPv5AU8fu.

