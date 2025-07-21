A church choir will lead the next performance in a series of concerts at a town church.

St Wulfram’s Church Choir will take centre stage at the next Saturday Recital on July 26 at 11.30am.

The event forms part of a monthly series held every third Saturday at the historic Grantham church.

St Wulfram's Church. (25408797)

Audiences can expect inspiring music in a welcoming setting, with no entry fee and donations gratefully accepted.

The recital series continues with organ performances by Will Campbell on August 16 and Shanna Hart on September 20.

For more details, contact admin@stwulframs.com or call 01476 561342.