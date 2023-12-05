A catalogue of Christmas events is planned at a church this month.

St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham will host a range of carol ceremonies, services and mass over the festive period.

On Sunday December 10, Benjamin Britten's Ceremony of Carols will be led by the choristers of the St Wulfram’s Church Choir from 6.30pm.

St Wulframs Church in Grantham.

The Lights of Love Service, which includes carols and prayers as people pause to remember loved ones by lighting a candle in their memory, takes place on Thursday December 14 at 6pm.

A week later on December 21, there will be a Christmas concert at Grantham House from 7pm, performed by former members of St Wulfram’s Youth Choir.

Carols in the Courtyard tickets are £12.50, which includes mulled wine and mince pies.

The following day will see St Wulfram’s host ‘Traditional Nine Lessons and Carols’ from 6.30pm, led by the church’s choir in the candlelight.

On Christmas Eve, the popular Christingle & Crib Service begins at 4.00pm.

Children and others are strongly encouraged to dress up as a character from the Christmas story.

Midnight Mass will follow this at 11.30pm, as the service welcomes Christmas Day.

Christmas Day proceedings at the church begin at 8am with Eucharist (according to the Book of Common Prayer).

After this will be the Parish Mass for Christmas Day at 10am.

Members of the congregation are encouraged to bring an unopened present with them to open at the service.