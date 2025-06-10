A church is taking part in an annual celebration of community action to combat climate change and protect nature.

All Saints Church, Barrowby, near Grantham, will host an ecofair on Saturday, June 14, from 10am to 4pm, as part of the national Great Big Green Week, which encourages people to make small and large “swaps” – such as choosing more sustainable transport or reducing waste – in order to build greener, fairer communities.

It will feature children’s activities, advice stalls and demonstrations on conservation, recycling, transport and energy.

All Saints Church, in Barrowby, is hosting an ecofair as it marks a sustainability award.

The event will also celebrate the church becoming the first in Greater Lincolnshire and the Lincoln Diocese to receive the national Ecochurch Gold Award.

The Ecochurch scheme supports churches in promoting climate justice and nature recovery.

The Bishop of Grantham will present the award during the fair, which is part of a nationwide week encouraging community action to protect nature and tackle climate change.

An outdoor thanksgiving service will take place at the church at 10am on Sunday, June 15, weather permitting.