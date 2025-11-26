Guests are invited to enjoy homemade cakes, hot soup and mulled wine while supporting a village church.

St Andrew’s Church in Denton will host its Christmas Craft and Gift Fayre on Saturday, November 29, from 10am to 3pm.

Visitors can browse a variety of handmade crafts, Christmas gifts, books, plants, cards and cakes, while enjoying tea, coffee, squash for children, and homemade soup at lunchtime.

St Andrew's Church in Denton.

Mulled wine will also be available.

Stallholders will generously donate proceeds towards the upkeep of the church, and a Christmas raffle will be drawn at 3pm.

Free admission ensures a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere for families and friends to enjoy festive shopping and refreshments.