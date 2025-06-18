Home   Grantham   News   Article

Community invited to Harlaxton Church coffee morning and teddy bear picnic

By Daniel Jaines
Published: 05:00, 18 June 2025

Teddy bears will take flight at a church fundraiser this weekend.

Harlaxton Church will host a community coffee morning on Saturday, June 21, bringing families together for refreshments and teddy bear-themed fun.

Running from 10.30am to 12pm, the event will feature homemade cakes, tea and coffee, alongside stalls including bric-a-brac, a raffle and John’s Soaps and Cards.

Stock image of a teddy bear on a zipline. Picture: Phil Creighton
Children are encouraged to bring their favourite soft toy for a teddy bear picnic and a go on the Teddy Bear Zip Wire, which costs £1 and is subject to weather conditions.

