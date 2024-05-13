A church has raised funds for Christian Aid with a charity quiz night at the weekend.

The Church of Ascension in Grantham orchestrated the successful fundraiser which drew in 89 participants for a quiz night.

The event, held yesterday (Sunday, May 12), aimed to support Christian Aid Week. Reverend Sam Parsons said it was a “fantastic” night and expressed optimism about the outcome, anticipating a fundraising total of £500 - £600.

Steve Wells led the quiz, with Wendy and Katy assisting as glamorous hosts.

Homemade cakes, generously provided by Rose Clarke and Lydia Gallagher, added to the evening's enjoyment.

