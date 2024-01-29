Church of Ascension in Grantham raises over £600 for LightSpace
A church has raised over £600 for a charity that works with schoolchildren.
The Church of the Ascension, in Edinburgh Road, Grantham, held its annual quiz night on Saturday (January 27).
The event raised £625 for LightSpace Grantham, a charity which talks to primary school children about Christian faith.
Reverend Samantha Parsons said: “What a fantastic quiz night raising an amazing £625.
“A huge thanks to Steve Wells, our wonderful quizmaster and his glamorous assistants Wendy and Katy Wells.
“Thank you to everyone who came and gave so generously.”