Church of Ascension in Grantham raises over £600 for LightSpace

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:00, 29 January 2024

A church has raised over £600 for a charity that works with schoolchildren.

The Church of the Ascension, in Edinburgh Road, Grantham, held its annual quiz night on Saturday (January 27).

The event raised £625 for LightSpace Grantham, a charity which talks to primary school children about Christian faith.

The Church of Ascension held another quiz night last year.
Reverend Samantha Parsons said: “What a fantastic quiz night raising an amazing £625.

“A huge thanks to Steve Wells, our wonderful quizmaster and his glamorous assistants Wendy and Katy Wells.

Reverend Samantha Parsons regarded the night as 'fantastic'.
Team spirit throughout the event.
The night raised £625 for LightSpace Grantham.
Team spirit throughout the event.
Eyes down and ready to quiz!
Many teams were in attendance on the night.
Teams battled out to be the winners.
Smiley faces on the quiz night.
Smiley faces on the quiz night.
The Church of Ascension, in Grantham, held the quiz night on Saturday, January 27.
Teams battled it out to be the best at the quiz.
Smiley faces on the quiz night.
The night raised £625 for LightSpace Grantham.
“Thank you to everyone who came and gave so generously.”

