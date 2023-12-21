A church will be able to carry out urgent roof repairs next year thanks to a £20,000 boost – which should help it to avoid being forced to shut on safety grounds.

A series of lead thefts in 2019 left St Peter’s Church, in Claypole, needing a temporary roof made from a PVC (polyvinyl chloride) sheeting.

Now the PVC is failing too and the roof is in need of urgent repairs.

A Google Streetview of St Peter's Church in Claypole.

The church is set to receive £10,000 from the National Churches Trust Grant to help pay for the urgent repairs – and a further £10,000 from the Wolfson Fabric Repair Grant, on the recommendation of the trust.

The cash comes from a larger £80,000 pot for repairs which was built up thanks to donations including £15,000 from Marshalls, £2,000 from the Lincolnshire Churches Trust, £2,500 from the Benefact group and £5,000 from Garfield Weston.

Oliver Phillips, treasurer at St Peter’s, said: “It has taken a huge amount of effort since the lead theft in 2019 to fundraise the significant sums required to repair such a historic building.

“The impact of Covid 19 on our ability to hold regular fundraising events has made our efforts even more challenging and it is a testament to the hard work of our volunteers, from all backgrounds and faiths, that the community has been able to support St Peter’s to achieve this milestone.

“We plan now to start works in April 2024 and are excited to build on our development plan, from increasing our worship offering, improving our community space and preserving our heritage for future generations.”

If the church went on another 12 months with no repairs, it may have been forced to close until a safety assessment was carried out.

However, now that the funds will help with these repairs, it will ensure the roof is secure and watertight.

Claire Walker, chief executive of the National Churches Trust, said: "The National Churches Trust is excited to be able to support St Peter’s church to enable them to carry out urgent roof repairs to their building.

“Not only will this protect this important heritage, but it will help to keep the church building open and serving local people.”

“Whether seeking quiet reflection, access to community services or a place to worship, the National Churches Trust helps hundreds of churches each year and with the support of local people, keeps them thriving today and tomorrow.”

St Peter’s Church is one of 40 churches to receive a share of £496,625 from the National Churches Trust.

