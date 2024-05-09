Church staff are hosting activities during Mental Health Awareness week.

St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham will be hosting Chair Yoga on Thursday, May 16, at 4pm and a walk from Grantham House, followed by coffee, on Friday, May 17, from 10am until noon.

The church is supporting the Mental Health Foundation along Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs from Monday, May 13, until Sunday, May 19.

St Wulfram's Church in Grantham.

Chair yoga will be led by Stefan Cunnington, of Active Balance Yoga, and it is said to bring “long-lasting positive change to both your mental and physical health”.

Compared to normal yoga, individuals do yoga poses while seated on a chair. This type of yoga helps people who cannot stand, lack the mobility to move easily from standing to seated to supine positions, or want a quick break from office work.

The session is free to attend and lasts 45 minutes.

For those wanting to take part in Friday’s walk, they will need to meet at Grantham House from 9.30am before setting off at 10am.

The group will then walk through town, along the River Witham, through Sedgewick Meadows, Wyndham Park and back to Grantham House for refreshments.

For more information on the activities, email ghcentre@stwulframs.com or call 01476 561342.