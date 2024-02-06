A church is to host a pancake event with a twist.

St Wulfram’s Church, in Grantham, has teamed up with Inspire+ to hold pancake races on Tuesday, February 13, from 2pm until 4pm.

A spokesperson for St Wulfram’s Church said: “We at St Wulfram’s have teamed up with Inspire+ to put on pancake races in the church.

“Lace up your trainers, grab a frying pan, and join us for some batter-tastic fun for the whole family!

“Race around the church, watch our daring chefs demonstrate their flipping skills, and devour stacks of tasty pancakes.

St Wulframs Church in Grantham.

“Games, prizes, and community spirit - it's the perfect way to spend a Tuesday in half-term!”

The event is free to attend.

To find out more, contact St Wulfram’s Church by emailing admin@stwulframs.com or call 01476 561342.