St Wulfram’s Church and Inspire+ team up to hold pancake races in Grantham
A church is to host a pancake event with a twist.
St Wulfram’s Church, in Grantham, has teamed up with Inspire+ to hold pancake races on Tuesday, February 13, from 2pm until 4pm.
A spokesperson for St Wulfram’s Church said: “We at St Wulfram’s have teamed up with Inspire+ to put on pancake races in the church.
“Lace up your trainers, grab a frying pan, and join us for some batter-tastic fun for the whole family!
“Race around the church, watch our daring chefs demonstrate their flipping skills, and devour stacks of tasty pancakes.
“Games, prizes, and community spirit - it's the perfect way to spend a Tuesday in half-term!”
The event is free to attend.
To find out more, contact St Wulfram’s Church by emailing admin@stwulframs.com or call 01476 561342.