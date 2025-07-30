Home   Grantham   News   Article

Hector Olivera joins Rod Pooley for a one-night organ concert at St Wulfram’s in Grantham

By Daniel Jaines
Published: 05:00, 30 July 2025

One of the world’s most celebrated organists will perform in a town church in a special one-night concert.

Hector Olivera will take to the keys of Grantham St Wulfram’s Church’s four-manual pipe organ on Monday, August 4, as part of a double bill presented by Rod Pooley Music.

The acclaimed Argentinian-American musician will be joined by organist Rod Pooley, who will showcase the power of the BOHM Sempra digital orchestra organ in a supporting performance.

World-renowned organist Hector Olivera to perform in Grantham on August 4.
The concert starts at 7.30pm, with doors opening at 7pm.

Tickets cost £20 and can be booked online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/rod-pooley-music or by calling the box office on 0333 666 3366.

Hector will be supported by Grantham musician and business owner Rod Pooley.
Advance booking is encouraged.

