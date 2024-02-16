Churches are encouraging people to consider the environment during Lent.

Grantham churches including St Mary and St Peter's Church in Harlaxton, St Sebastian’s Church in Great Gonerby, and All Saints Church in Barrowby, are all leading a Eco Lent Fast.

The idea is a more eco-friendly approach towards the traditional idea of Lent, a 40-day period where Christians pray and fast in the lead up to Easter.

The Revd Sarah Tierney.

Reverend Sarah Tierney said the idea is to “treasure the world God has created”.

She added: “We are doing lots of different things. We have prayer each day and we also have different fasting activities.

“We are trying to make our Lent lunches different by trying to get organic food and food from local organisations.

“The idea is about living in harmony with the world. Lent is a time of prayer and fasting and giving back to God and getting closer to God.

“So by doing things for the environment, we are getting closer to God.”

Ideas the church have suggested include:

• Go vegetarian or vegan on weekdays

• Don’t buy any single use plastic

• Reduce food waste by using all the food you buy

• Cook from scratch throughout Lent

• Change your mode of transportation by walking, using a bus or cycling instead of using a car

• Try the 100-mile diet - only use ingredients from within a 100-mile radius of your home

• Install LED lights in your home

• Use a water bottle instead of buying a bottle of water

• Each week swap one item of a common brand with a Fair Trade or organic version

The church's work under the Eco Church scheme, set up by A Rocha UK which sets out criteria for churches to try and encourage people to “change their lifestyle” to help the environment.

