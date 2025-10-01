Many hands made light work as dozens of villagers came forward to help with an ap-peel-ing autumn event.

Now in its 12th year, Carlton Scroop’s annual community cider pressing event took place over the weekend, where the hundreds of donated apples — 60 crates worth that weighed over 1,000lbs.

Carlton Scroop's cider pressing event. Photo: Daniel Sheard

In total, 43 people came long to the pressing event, and managed to chop the apples without too many knife-related injuries, and the cut fruit was then pressed to create apple juice.

During the day, over 400 litres of apple juice was produced by the volunteers in just under three hours. About 100 litres will now be pasteurised to make apple juice, with the other 300 litres to be brewed into cider which will be ready next year.

As a thank you for their efforts, the volunteers then enjoyed a barbecue after all the hard work, with 50 venison burgers and 44 sausages consumed.

There were 60 crates of apples processed at Carlton Scroop's cider pressing event. Photo: Daniel Sheard

Carlton Scroop's cider pressing event. Photo: Daniel Sheard

Carlton Scroop's cider pressing event. Photo: Daniel Sheard

Organiser Daniel Sheard has thanked all of those who came to help on the day, and said that the turn-out was one of the biggest in the event’s history:

“Many hands made light work!” he said, “There was a great atmosphere and we made it through all the chopping without any serious injuries.

“It’s been a fabulous year for all produce, especially apples, with the weather so we were very well provided for.

“We were very lucky as the weather gods were in our side and we even had some warm autumnal sunshine.”