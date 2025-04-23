Forget everything you think you know about the circus — there was no ringmaster and no random acts here, just a seamless story full of laughs, love, and acrobatics.

The Boom Circus was on at the Engine Yard in the grounds of Belvoir Castle, near Grantham, over the Easter weekend with its sold-out family-friendly spectacle.

Far from the traditional format of a host introducing funny clowns, this show knits everything together through five charming characters who perform, joke, tumble, and tell a story all in one go.

Boom Circus at Belvoir Castle

The show revolved around siblings Sally, Sam, and Bert, their grandad, and Sally’s best friend Julie, who quickly finds herself entangled in a sweet, silly love story with Bert — complete with a prom-night payoff.

The storyline forms the foundation of the show, bringing together acrobatic feats, comedy, and touching moments with a sense of narrative charm.

The cast were seen walking on pipes, rushing around the stage, screaming with the fear of falling off a ladder but also gracefully taking over the trapeze, the aerial hoop and even grandad made it to the aerial silks.

It was impressive how they jumped from one side to the other and lifted each other and climbed. They made it look so easy and effortlessly, which for me takes skill, and they definitely had it.

It’s safe to say this wasn’t the circus I was expecting — and certainly not what my boyfriend had in mind either, especially as it was his very first circus experience.

Boom Circus at Belvoir Castle

Boom Circus at Belvoir Castle

But judging by the way he sat with his mouth open during some of the aerial routines, I’d call it a successful — and hilarious — introduction to the big top.

Laughter rippled through the audience from start to finish, with children and adults alike fully engaged as they also interacted with the performers, booing them or cheering for them.

Despite not being what I was expecting, the level of acrobatics didn’t stop from surprising me or the other guests, and the silly acts just made everyone’s day a little bit happier.

Boom Circus at Belvoir Castle

Boom Circus at Belvoir Castle

The cast’s chemistry and ability to keep the energy high throughout made the whole thing feel like a joyful Easter treat, and everyone agreed because even after the show, I could hear people say how entertaining and fun the circus was.

With its clever storytelling, stunts and infectious humour, Boom Circus delivered a heart-warming, family-friendly experience that proves a circus can still surprise you — even if you think you’ve seen it all.

Adding to the greatness of the circus is that you were surrounded the the Belvoir Castle grounds and several independent businesses at Engine Yard, which I also got the chance to explore.