R S Bestwick made wedding cakes and sold Grantham gingerbread, Whetstones and imported goods from High Street, Grantham, writes Grantham Civic Society.

In 1859, R S Bestwick advertised in the Grantham Journal: “Wedding cakes made to order from the recipe of E. and A. Briggs, who obtained such celebrity for the last sixty years.

“Also the original Grantham gingerbread and Whetstones by R. S. Bestwick, High Street, Grantham.

R S Bestwick’s High Street shop in Grantham, as it would have appeared around 1859. Photo: Supplied.

“Agent for Huntley and Palmer’s Reading Biscuits, Philippe and Canand’s Sardines, Oswego Prepared Corn, &c., &c. Oranges, lemons, and dried fruits of all kinds.”

Elizabeth Briggs was born in Grantham in 1779, and her sister Ann in 1781, to Richard Briggs, alderman, justice, grocer and confectioner, and his wife Harriett.

The sisters had a brother, Richard, and another sister, Mary, who later married Samuel Bestwick.

The building that once housed R S Bestwick’s shop, as it appears today. Photo: Supplied.

Their father, Richard, died in 1790 when his family were still young.

In 1851, Elizabeth and Ann lived and worked with their nephew, Richard Bestwick, and niece, Harriett.