In 1857 an advertisement in the Grantham Journal stated, ‘The course of Instruction now in operation at this School comprises of Classics, Mathematics, French and German (each by natives), and Drawing, or strictly Commercial Education, combined with modern Languages, Book-keeping, &c., and suited to meet the requirements of the times’.

Pupils attended the school from different parts of the country. Ones not living within the town had to pay a fee, which including boarding was £30 to £34 per year.

Grantham Grammar School. Photo: Grantham Civic Society

Two years earlier the paper reported that a new scheme had been introduced which was headed ‘Grantham Grammar School, instead of the old, Grantham Free Grammar School, the word ‘Free’ being quietly dropped’.

The paper continued that the trustees should introduce the word ‘Fleeced, where the word “Free” was wont to be, thus reading “Grantham Fleeced Grammar School”, we beg to present them with the suggestion with all our heart’.

The scheme was the introduction of a ‘Capitation Fee of Four Guineas a year’.