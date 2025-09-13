Reddish was a baker, confectioner and provision dealer, operating from Corner House, Wharf Road, and later 16 High Street, Grantham, writes Grantham Civic Society.

In 1941, Mrs F H Reddish placed an advertisement in the Grantham Journal, which read: “Corner House, Wharf Road, and 16 High Street, Baker, Confectioner and Provision Dealer. Transfer of Business.

“Owing to the expiration of the lease at the Corner House and restricted wartime trading, the above business will be carried on from 16 High Street only, as from Monday, June 23, 1941.

Reddish bakery moved from Wharf Road to High Street in 1941.

“We thank our customers at Wharf Road for their past patronage and trust that we shall continue at 16 High Street.

“We assure all our customers that we shall do our best to meet their requirements during these difficult times.”

In the 1939 register, Florence Hashard Reddish, a widow, lived with her son Robert at 2 Wharf Road.

The High Street location now forms part of Boyes.

Her husband, William, had nine children with his first wife.

William and Florence married in 1907, Robert being 20 years her senior, and William died in 1921.

Florence took over the business until her death in 1945.