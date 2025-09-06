Railway Terrace was home to the Railway Hotel, where publican Robert Costell lived with his family in the mid-19th Century, writes Grantham Civic Society.

In 1857, an advertisement in the Grantham Journal offered a house to rent on Railway Terrace.

It read: “House to Let on the Railway Terrace near to the Great Northern Railway Station at Grantham. It is suited either for a private dwelling or a public house.”

Robert Costell lived at the Railway Hotel with his family in the 1860s, Photo: Supplied

In 1861, Robert Costell, aged 39, lived in the Railway Hotel and worked as a publican and skinner’s labourer.

He was a widower, his wife Angelina (née Weldon) having died on January 9 of puerperal fever.

Their baby Anna went to live with the Chambers family on Well Lane, but sadly died aged 21 months.

Robert lived at the Railway Hotel with his three-year-old son William and a housekeeper, Mary Nevill, aged 40.

On May 25, 1861, Robert married Jane Jackson at St John’s Church, Spittlegate.

By the 1871 census, Robert was still a publican, but was also a labourer in the ironworks, where William also worked.

Robert and Jane had three daughters: Mary Jane, born in 1863; Mary Ann, born in 1867; and Harriet, born in 1869.

Two sons, born in 1864 and 1870, both died shortly after birth.